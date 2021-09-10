BAA-D FORM: Roaming sheep making residents furious in estate on Curragh

Residents in Orchard Park near the Curragh Camp are furious about sheep fouling footpaths and damaging flowers in gardens.

There are currently no sheep grids at the entrance to the estate and sheep sometimes wander into the residential areas for fresh grass.

Resident Darren O'Reilly (28) said: "Every time we send our kids out to play, they come back covered in sheep sh*t. It's not right and it's not fair."

He added: "Nearly every morning, I have to run sheep out of my garden or the driveway. Some dogs are afraid of them, especially a ram that comes in.

"You could hear them baa-ing at three o'clock in the morning outside the house.

"The houses are built on Department of Defence land so the Minister has to step in now and do something for once and for all."

Darren, who has a five-year-old daughter Mia, added: "She can't go out in her scooter or bike because the wheels are covered in sheep dirt."

He added: "If a dog fouls a footpath you could be fined €150 - but sheep can do it all day and there is no deterrent for the owners."

Granny Christina Kelly said sheep droppings are all over her walker when she collects her granddaughter Sadie May from the local school.

She said: "The sheep dirt is all over the footpath and gets stuck on the wheels of the walker."

Chairman of the residents’ association, Francis Doheny said: “It’s a problem, winter, spring, summer and autumn.

“You should see the footpath from Orchard Park to Brownstown crossroads — it’s covered with sheep poo for several hundred metres. It’s disgusting for pedestrians and you can’t walk on it because it’s so bad.

“This has been a problem for years and nobody is taking responsibility for it.

Francis, who has lived in the area for over 30 years, said that plans are afoot for Kildare County Council to take over the estate and be responsible for its management.

He added: “There should be sheep grids at the entrance to the estate at the very minimum to stop the sheep coming in.”

The member of the Defence Forces said that two other estates in the general area had sheep grids installed.

Francis also said he knew of at least one garden which was damaged by sheep.

He explained: “This is is a lady in her 80s and her garden is her pride and joy and the sheep trampled over her flowers and grass.

“They’re able to jump over some of the walls and get into gardens.”

Francis also said sheep don’t seem to be threatened by dogs in the estate.

One of the options explored by the Residents’ Association was to erect a perimeter fence around the estate.

Francis added that there are several health and safety risks associated with sheep dung and urine.

He said: “You can get three or four diseases. The risks are very real.”



Kildare County Council said the Curragh Plains is administered by the Minister for Defence via the Department’s property management branch under the Curragh of Kildare Acts.

The Department of Defence told the Leader it ‘has no comment’ on this matter.