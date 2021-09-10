Newbridge monastery should become a youth and community centre

Newbridge resident and Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has called on Kildare County Council to purchase the monastery in Newbridge in order to facilitate a new youth and community facility.

Senator O’Loughlin said, “The monastery is a fabulous building in the heart of Newbridge, and would be ideal for youth and community facilities.”

Sen Fiona O'Loughlin

“Newbridge is growing and growing fast. Amongst other things, our town needs a community space that is dedicated to young people at a minimum. We also need other community space and facilities for local residents and organisations. Young people have suffered so much over the last 18 months, and we seriously need to address lack of amenity spaces in the town for young people to avail of.”

“Our young people need to be prioritised, and we need to be proactive in catering for their needs. The land is already zoned for community and educational purposes, is ideally located and is a unique opportunity for our community."

Cllr Noel Heavey

Newbridge councillor Noel Heavey said: “Newbridge is a huge town as it stands, and with high density housing being planned and under construction, it is set to become one of the very biggest towns in Ireland within the next few years.

“Yet there is no dedicated space for young teenagers to develop and pursue their agendas at this critical time in their lives. This is a very poor reflection on our community and to my way of thinking is totally unacceptable.”