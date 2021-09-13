Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 13

The death has occurred of Kevin Beggy

Dara Court, Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin



Beggy, Kevin, Dara Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, September 10th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving brother and sisters in the loving care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved son of the late Margaret and Thomas and brother of the late Barbara. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Andrew, sisters Joyce, Ruth, Pat and Celine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, his Dara Court family, The staff and friends of St. John of God's Day Services, Island Bridge and friends.

Rest In Peace

Kevin will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, Co. Kildare on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the funeral home.

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Kevin's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Kevin's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Kevin's Funeral Cortège will be leaving Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, Co. Kildare on Tuesday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, Co. Kildare for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killegland Cemetery, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Rita Byrne (née Hayden)

Kew Park, Lucan, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



Formerly of Aidan Byrnes, The Square Bar, Kilcock, Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Rita, sadly missed by her loving husband Aidan, adoring daughters Aisling and Méabh, grandchildren Caoimhe, Bláthnaid, Labhaoise, Tadhg and son-in-law Colm. Deeply regretted by her brother Pat Hayden, sister Eileen Hurley, relatives, friends and wonderful neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government advice the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Funeral will take place on Tuesday with Mass at 11:30am in St. Cocoa's Church, Kilcock and can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/ followed by burial in St. Joseph’s cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Rita's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Anto) Griffin

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare



Griffin, Anthony (Anto), Avondale, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, September 9th 2021, suddenly, he will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, father Daniel, brothers Daniel, Fredrick and Patrick, sisters Catherine, Maura and Breda, brothers-in-law Éanna, Ciarán and David, sisters-in-law Niamh and Rachel, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Anthony's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous and will be limited to 50% capacity. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolences section below.

Anthony's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday at approx. 11.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

House private please.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patrick KAVANAGH

Palmerstown, Dublin / Clonsilla, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



KAVANAGH Patrick (Clonee, Co. Meath, formerly of Barnhill, Leixlip and Main Street, Palmerstown and late of Goodwins Builders Providers) Much loved and loving husband of Marie (nee Condron), adored and adoring father to Ruth (Magee) and Avril (Moloney). Will miss and be missed by his beautiful grandchildren Larry and Sophia and Isabelle and Nathan and Sons in law Owen and Brian. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Oliver and Pascal, sisters Babs, Anne and Phyllis, mother-in law May, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces and relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Meenehan (née Maguire)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Bernadette (Bernie) Meenehan, nee Maguire, Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died 12th September 2021, peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, daughter Sharon, sons Wesley, Clifford, Terry, Patrick and Dermot, sister Mary, son in law Eamon, daughters in law Ruth, Cleo, Georgina, Sinead and Lu, grandchildren great grandchildren, nieces especially Sharon livingstone, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later