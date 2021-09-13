Search

13/09/2021

Over 30 new homes being planned in Sallins area

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A development of 31 homes is being planned in Sallins. 

The location is on a site between Sallins Wharf, Osberstown Drive and Sallins Pier.

The proposed residential units will comprise of 12 apartments consisting of four three-bed, six two-bed and two one-bed.

Also planned are six duplex units.

A total of 13 houses of three-bed and four-bed sizes are also in the plans.

A new driveway from Sallins Pier will be built as a new pedestrian access from Osberstown Drive.

The document also have provision for five bin stores and four sheltered bike storage structures.

The estimated construction value of the project is over €10m, according to Construction Information Services database. 

