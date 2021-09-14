Nine patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Eight people are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is Dublin's Mater which has 19 patients on trolleys.
There are fifteen patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is one.
