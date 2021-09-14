County Kildare Social Inclusion Week taking place later this month

Kildare Public Participation in collaboration with County Kildare Leader Partnership has announced the launch of Social Inclusion Week 2021 from September 27 to October 1.

County Kildare Social Inclusion Week has become an annual event which is running since 2017 and has become an important event catering for the needs of many in the community.

It is a fun packed, educational, and insightful week with opportunities for services, organisations, community groups and educators from right across the County to showcase the work they do.

Kildare has many initiatives that support individuals and communities affected by issues which can lead to social exclusion, such as poverty, unemployment, homelessness, disabilities, and migrant re-location to name just a few.

It is imperative that these services have an opportunity to promote how they can support and engage people in the most positive way.

Likewise, it is imperative that everyone in the county is aware of services available and how to access them.

Social Inclusion groups and Community groups play a key role when it comes to inclusion.

In many cases they act as the conduit for welcoming, engaging and offering a sense of belonging. Social Inclusion Week offers an opportunity for social inclusion and community groups to highlight and welcome new members and spread the word to the greater community.



Minister O’Gorman will launch the Kildare Integration Strategy 2020 – 2026 at the closing ceremony and look forward to the support and attendance of other key figures throughout the week.

A calendar of events is now available at https://www.kildareppn.ie/socialinclusionweek2021

The organising committee have catered for morning and evening events with a blend of physical and virtual activities.

The hope is that current government guidelines will allow for all events. However, if that is not the case all virtual events will go ahead and with the experience and success of a virtual event in 2020 the organisers are confident for the success of 2021.

For further information, please contact: gfleming@kildareppn.ie or maryh@countykildarelp.ie.