Walk-in vaccination clinic at Punchestown next Saturday

A Covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinic will open at the Punchestown vaccination centre on Saturday, September 18 from 3-6pm for the Pfizer vaccine - dose 1 and dose 2.
The clinics are open to persons aged 12 and over.
There must be a minimum of 18 days between provision of doses 1 and 2
“Due to the recent success of the vaccination walk-in clinics, Punchestown vaccination centre will hold a walk-in clinic on Saturday next from 3- 6pm. The clinic is for persons over the age of 12 who wish to get dose 1 or dose 2 of the Pfizer vaccine," said a HSE representative.
You do not need to register online for dose 1 beforehand, however registering may speed up your time in the vaccination centre. There must be a minimum of 18 days between provision the two doses.
This is an opportunity for everyone who has not yet come forward for a vaccine.
The HSE says the spread of the Delta variant demonstrates that the virus remains a serious threat and "vaccination is key for the protection of you, your family members and the wider community."
