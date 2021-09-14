Kildare hideaway just on the market offers "redevelopment opportunity"

Caulfield House in Moyvalley
This cut stone building in north Kildare is in need of a complete renovation and restoration.
Caulfield House, Moyvalley, Broadford sits on on 1.5 acres.
The property boasts a private tree-lined avenue with and an attractive gated entrance.
The location is just 10 minutes from M4 motorway at Enfield.
The property is going up for auction on October 12 with a guide price of €180,000.
For 10 photos and more information, see here.
