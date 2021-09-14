Search

14/09/2021

Council asked to examine sharp bend in road outside Newbridge town

Council asked to examine sharp bend in road outside Newbridge town

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Kildare Co Council has been asked to consider safety measures at a sharp bend outside Newbridge town.

Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer will call on the Council to review the sharp bend on the Barrettstown Road near Tankardsgarden Halting Site to mitigate against further accidents.

The issue will be raised at the monthly meeting being held online of the local Municipal District this week.

Cllr O'Dwyer said that a a car recently left the road hitting a telegraph pole before crashing through a resident's boundary fence.

She added that fortunately no one was injured but the driver left the scene and the home owner will have to cover the cost of  replacing the fence.

The county-wide Speed Review is still in progress and residents on this road have made submissions supported by Cllr O'Dwyer.

At the monthly Municipal District meeting this week, Cllr O'Dwyer will also ask the Council to consider installing additional bicycle racks on Newbridge Main Street, in particular at the lower end from St Conleth's Bridge.

The public representative will also request the Council to provide an update on the works being carried out by contractors and
Irish Water for the residents of Páirc Mhuire and a completion date.

 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media