Therapeutic farm seeks permission to open facility in Kildare

A therapeutic farm is seeking planning permission from Kildare County Council to build a new facility in Straffan.

Kyrie Therapeutic Farm CLG is seeking planning permission for the project, which will house 40 people at the former Portree Stables in Boston, Straffan.

The proposal, which has been described as a therapeutic farm, includes a new two storey communal building, eight single storey residential buildings, a reception building and also a shop with a café.

According to the description:

"Development will consist of: Use of the site as a therapeutic farm for the provision of a healthcare facility for up to 40 guests to operate as a step down mental health facility. The therapeutic farm will provide therapeutic services with the farm as an essential element of the overall programme of healing and recovery."

"The application proposes the demolition of an existing farm building on site and other structures. The new build elements will comprise: A new two storey communal building (c. 1,564 m²) centrally within the farm comprising of kitchen/dining, office, therapy, meeting, yoga and meditation and various other rooms."

"Erection of eight single storey residential buildings to the west of the communal building to provide accommodation for up to 40 guests. These will comprise 4 x 4 bedroom buildings and 4 x 6 bedroom buildings. Erection of a single storey reception building (c. 318 m²) to the west of the site, adjacent to the existing farm buildings, to provide reception and ancillary facilities associated with the proposed use."

"Erection of a single storey shop/café building (c. 327 m²) to provide a small scale shop and café which will be linked to the overall use of the site. The proposed buildings will be clad in vertical timber cladding at regular spacing; the roofs will be vertical timber cladding at regular spacing or dark grey/black zinc roofs. 41 car parking spaces are proposed for the therapeutic farm use and 20 car parking spaces are proposed for the shop/café."

"The remainder of the site will be used as agriculture, with which the therapeutic use will be intrinsically linked. This will include general planting and laying out of the farm and informal landscaping, including the provision of a lake for irrigation and ecology, internal farm tracks and roads, fencing and planting. On site wastewater treatment is proposed. And all other associated works."

Kildare County Council is due to issue a decision on November 4, while the submission date has been listed for October 14.