Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 15

The death has occurred of Molly Gorman (née Casserly)

Hortland, Donadea, Kildare / Clonard, Meath / Rathwire, Westmeath



Molly Gorman (nee Casserly), Hortland, Donadea, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clonard, Co. Meath and Rathwire, Co. Westmeath, 14th September 2021, in her 95th year peacefully in the dignified and excellent care of her daughter Yvonne and the staff of St.Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, pre-deceased by her husband Michael and her daughter Ann, sadly missed by her daughter Yvonne, son in law Michael (Lynam), grandchildren Anne and Jane, sister Jenny (Brennan), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Associate of the Order of St.Camillus.

May Molly Rest in Peace

In compliance with current Government guidelines Molly’s Funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place at St. Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel at 12.00 noon on Thursday (16th September) followed by burial in Clonard Cemetery arriving approx 1.30pm.

The service will be streamed online & maybe viewed on the following link http://www.churchservices.tv/killucan

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Camillus Comfort Fund.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Enright

Meadow Brook Close, Ballinasloe, Galway / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at his residence, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Darren and Matthew, step-daughters Angelique and Tara, grandchildren Lauren, Owen, Jerome, Corey, Levi, Reilly, Madison, Taylor, Rosie and Mikey, brother Billy, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his home for family and friends only. Removal from his residence on Wednesday, 15th September, to St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Interment afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge arriving at 3.30 pm approximately.

With the easing of funeral service restrictions, the Requiem Mass is now permitted with an attendance of 50% capacity of the Church. However in keeping with HSE and government guidelines, please maintain social distancing and respect the safety of the family at this time. For those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a message of sympathy for the family in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Fitzpatrick (née Dunne)

Moone, Kildare



Formerly of Blarney Park, Kimmage, Dublin. Peacefully,in the loving care of the staff in Parke House Nursing Home. Elizabeth (Lily), predeceased by her beloved husband John and parents Martin and Brigid. Deeply regretted by her sister Bridie Murphy, sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and her Legion of Mary members.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock, W23 XC90 from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday with removal to The Little Chapel, Kilcock arriving for 7:30pm. Due to government advice the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Little Chapel followed by burial in Moone Cemetery, Co. Kildare. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Lily's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Eileen McCluskey (née Madsen)

1 Sunnyside Lawns, Dunn Brin, Athy, Kildare



Late of The Revenue Commissioners. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, Dad Karl, sisters Esther (O'Connor) and Karen (Power), brothers Pat, Karl and Dermot, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from her residence at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning (September 15th) to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50% capacity. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.