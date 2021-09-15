Kildare Division gardaí patrol local trains to prevent criminal behaviour

Gardaí and Irish Rail staff / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Kildare Divisional Community Garda members from the Leixlip District patrolled trains through Kildare in an operation to prevent anti-social behaviour on the rail service.
Local gardaí maintain a regular visible presence on the rail network across the Kildare Division.
Officers engage with with transport operators and passengers to ensure a safe travelling environment.
Specific operations are targeted to detect and prevent criminal activity such as drug transportation.
Other patrols have a particular focus on issues such as the prevention of bicycle theft.
