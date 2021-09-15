Number of Kildare towns to receive funding as part of Renewal Scheme

Kildare County Council (KCC) recently announced that it has secured funding from the Department of Rural & Community Development through the 2021 Streetscape Enhancement Measure.

The following towns will be receiving funding as part of the Colour Kildare - Town & Village Renewal Scheme, which will allow property owners to improve the building facades of their properties: Sallins, Castledermot, Ballitore, Monasterevin, Rathangan and Kilcock.

According to KCC, Our Rural Future is the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalize rural Ireland and includes a commitment to upgrade and enhance shopfronts and street facades in our rural towns and villages.

"It is intended that the scheme will result in a more attractive environment that residents, visitors, shoppers and businesses can enjoy."

"It is also envisaged that this scheme will assist in promoting these towns in Kildare as attractive places for social and business interaction thereby increasing the vitality and viability of those towns, with positive beneﬁts for all," it said.

Grant rates include:

70% for individual premises – matched funding 30%

80% for joint applications (groups of 3 or more adjacent premises) – matched funding 20%

100% where painting is undertaken by direct labour by applicant

The deadline for applications is 2pm on Friday September 17 2021.

For further information regarding applications and criteria, please email localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie or visit localenterprise.ie.