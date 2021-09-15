Search

15/09/2021

Great news for Kildare shoppers as opening date revealed for Aldi store in Newbridge

Aldi seek to redevelop site in Ardee

FILE PHOTO

The new Aldi Newbridge store is to open on Thursday, October 28, the discount retailer announced. 

Located on the Moorefield Road, the new store will be Aldi’s ninth in Kildare - and will join sister outlets in Celbridge, Maynooth, Leixlip, Kildare Town, Clane, Naas (Monread Road and Jigginstown) and Athy.

Staff have already been hired for the new premises. 

The single storey discount food store and off licence will have a gross floor area of 1,585sq.m.

A car park will fit 80 vehicles and include 10 bicycle spaces.

 A number of sites had been identified in Newbridge over the past 15 years but the foodstore chain was hit by stumbling blocks each time.

The 0.5 hectare site off Edward Street and beside Gandouge Lane backs onto DID Electrical.

Meanwhile Newbridge store staff are teaming up with Green Belt and local landowner Stephen Morrison to plant over 10,000 trees in Kill later this year. 

 Aldi is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting one million native Irish woodland trees by 2025 in partnership with Green Belt.

The native trees will create a wildlife corridor for native species and enhance biodiversity, while also removing more than 160,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over their 100-year life span.

Pictured at the site of the tree planting in Kill are (L to R): Stephen Morrison, Local Landowner alongside his sheepdog Bear, Dermot Magan, Aldi Newbridge Store Manager, and Pearse Gath, Green Belt. PHOTO: Aishling Conway 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media