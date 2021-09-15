REVEALED: The cheapest and most expensive Kildare towns to live in, according to the CSO

House prices are on the rise in County Kildare
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the least and most expensive towns to live in in Kildare, as part of its Residential Property Price Index (RPPI).
County Kildare's mean house price for the year, as of July 2021, is €338,000.
In descending order, the RPPI per town can be viewed below:
The CSO also confirmed on its official Twitter account that the volume of sales is up by nearly half, at 49.2 per cent in comparison to July 2020.
Volume of sales up 49.2% compared to July 2020https://t.co/K3yP7qZbnh#CSOIreland #Ireland #Housing #HousingConstruction #HouseBuilding #NewDwellings #PropertyPrices #HousePrices #PlanningPermissions #IrishBusiness #BusinessStatistics #BusinessNews pic.twitter.com/UfVEqu1Obn— Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) September 15, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.