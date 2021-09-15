Naas Gardaí investigating after assault of man who did not seek medical treatment

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating after a man was assaulted beside the Canal in Naas.
The incident happened in the Osberstown area just after 5pm yesterday evening.
Naas Gardaí appealed for information from the public in relation to the incident.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred at approximately 5:15pm on Tuesday, 14th of September 2021 in Oberstown, Naas.
"One man, aged in his 40s, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the course of this incident and did not seek medical treatment at the time.
"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."
