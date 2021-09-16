Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 16

The death has occurred of Catherine Boylan

Celbridge, Kildare



BOYLAN, Catherine of Celbridge, Co. Kildare. September 12th 2021, in the wonderful care of staff at the Marymount care centre and with family by her side. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving husband Brian, sons Cormac, Tadhg, daughter Michelle and brother Turlough. A memorial service will take place a year from now to remember Catherine.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions there will only be a private ceremony held for family. Those who would like to leave a personal message for Catherine’s family can do so by emailing catherineboylanmemorial@gmail.com (these will be collected together for a website sharing memories of Catherine).

The death has occurred of Martin DONOHOE

Tally-Ho Stud, Corduff, Coolcarrigan, Kildare / Garryhill, Carlow / Enniscorthy, Wexford



Formerly London, UK and Carlow.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Liam, Martin, Donal and the late Patricia. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law Fiona, Helen & Fiona, grandchildren Martin, Eve, Erin & Caitlin, sister Anna, brothers Tom & Hughie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael Farrell

Mylerstown, Robertstown, Kildare / Ballymount, Dublin



Farrell, Michael, Mylerstown, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and late of Ballymount, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, September 14th 2021, suddenly at home. Beloved son of the late Henry and Phyllis and brother of the late Martin, Henry and Madeline. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Michael will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home.

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Michael's Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Michael's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Richard Snr FARRELL

Bishopscourt Demense, Kill, Kildare / Gowran, Kilkenny



Farrell (Bishopscourt Demesne, Kill, Co. Kildare and formerly of Gowran, Co. Kilkenny) - Sept 15, 2021, (peacefully), in his 94th year, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh, Richard Snr, beloved husband of Aileen and dear father of Patricia, Helen, Richard, Carmel, Charlie, Nuala, Agnes and Peter; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10am Mass followed by burial afterwards at the Church of the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny arriving at approximately 1pm.

Due to current Government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/test or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh. House private please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of William Henry Hendy

Davidstown, Clonalvy, Meath / Dublin / Athy, Kildare



(9th April 1944 - 15th September 2021)

Peacefully in the care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Much loved and very sadly missed by his family, wife, daughters, grandsons and extended family and friends.

A private family funeral service will take place at 3pm on Friday (17th September) in The Church of Ireland Church, Kilberry, limited to 50% capacity. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Special thanks to the dedicated staff of The Mater Hospital and St. Francis Hospice.

May he Rest in Peace

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral service but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Johanna (Joan) Mackey (née O'Keeffe)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Bagenalstown, Carlow



Formerly of Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving children Patsy, Fran, Tommy, Patrick, Ger, Mick and Jody, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Frances and Breda, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Near Johanna Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her family home on Friday at 6.30pm to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Johanna's funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.