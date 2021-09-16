Cash taken from Naas home during mid-morning burglary

FILE PHOTO
Cash was taken from a home during a burglary in Naas last weekend.
Then incident happened in the Hazelmere area of the town on Sunday morning.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a burglary that occurred in a premises in Oakfield Heights, Naas, Co Kildare at approximately 10:40am on the 12th of September.
"A sum of cash was taken from the premises during this incident. No injuries were reported.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
