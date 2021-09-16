Search

16/09/2021

LFA Cup Round 1 match will raise funds for recently deceased Kildare girl

Lucy O' Reilly Fleming, RIP. Credit: Newbridge Hockey Club on Facebook

Lucy O' Reilly Fleming, RIP. Credit: Newbridge Hockey Club on Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kilcullen Community Centre (KCC) has announced that an upcoming LFA Cup Round 1 match will help to raise funds for the family of a young girl who passed away in Newbridge.

Lucy O'Reilly Fleming was just 11 years old when she sadly passed away on Sunday September 12 just after 6pm following a short battle with Brain Stem Glioma, a type of cancer.

She was diagnosed just under two weeks beforehand, on August 31.

A funeral ceremony recently took place in St Conleth's Parish Church to celebrate Lucy's life.

The match will see St Anthony's Youth FC face off against Wexford Bohemians.

KCC is also appealing for donations from any local shops in the town, and that donations are still live on the "Help Lil Lucy" GoFundMe page for those who still wish to donate to her family.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Saturday September 18 at the Astro Kilcullen.

Admission will be €5 at the gate.

