Council says no funding to repair roads around National Stud attraction

Kildare Co Council has said that there is no funding this year to carry out work to roads around the National Stud and Japanese Gardens.

Councillor Mark Stafford had called on the Council resurface all approach roads within a radius of 1km to the Irish

National Stud given its importance as a tourist destination.

The issue was raised at the local municipal district meeting on September 15.

The Council said that these roads are not included in the Restoration Improvement Works for 2021, and that "therefore there is no budget available to carry out the requested works at this time."

Cllr Stafford said that it was disappointing to see the approach roads to the National Stud "in such poor condition".

He commented: "For a premier destination like the National Stud, we need roads to be in tip-top condition or else it gives a very poor impression."

He added that the old road between Kildare town and Rathangan is "in an awful state".