Kildare gardaí stop speeding disqualified motorist

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a disqualified motorist for speeding
Naas District Gardaí were conducting speed checks on N7 when they found this motorist for speeding, Garda Traffic on Twitter confirmed.
After consulting the Garda Active Mobility App, gardaí found that not only was the driver disqualified from driving, but that they also had no insurance.
They were arrested and their car was seized.
Proceedings to follow.
