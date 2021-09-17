Newbridge alleged hijacking: Man kicked in head and cut with knife

A man was allegedly pulled from his car and was kicked in the head during a hijacking incident in Newbridge.

Before Naas District Court on September 15 was Stewart Wyse, 28 , of Apartment 3 Corbans Mill, Millbrook, Naas.

He was seeking bail and faces an allegation of taking the car.

The court heard from Garda Patricia O’Dowd that the gardaí received a report of an alleged hijacking at Morristown Biller at 11pm on September 13.

Read more Kildare news

It was alleged that the driver had a knife held to him and was told to get out of the car.

It was claimed that the knife was held to him, cutting his nose before he was pulled from the vehicle and kicked in the forehead.

A day later the gardai in Newbridge went to Dublin where the defendant had been arrested and a Volvo key was found in his possession.

The court heard that during interview the defendant admitted having the key and had no permission to take the vehicle.

It was claimed that the injured party says he does not know the defendant and it was a random attack.

He was conveyed to Newbridge garda station and charged with unauthorised taking.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant was being attacked after coming over to the car.

“The complainant is the person who attacked my client,” he said, adding that the defendant took the car to escape.

The defendant told the court he knew the injured party and he (injured party) lured him to someone he owes drugs to.

The defendant told the court that someone tried to slash his face and he sustained a hand injury.

“I took the car to get away,” he said.

He added: “They could threaten my family.”

Cross examined by Sgt Jim Kelly, he said he did not report the incident himself because “I’d be blamed for being a rat if I told the gardaí.”

Opposing bail, Sgt Kelly said unauthorised taking is a serious offence and the defendant admitted taking the car.

He told the court he was addicted to heroin and he had taken it because of depression.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that some of the objections are sustainable in law and he refused bail, directing that the defendant receive medical attention.

The case was adjourned to September 22.