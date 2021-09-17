Naas court hears claim that man had 272 child porn images

A 26 year old County Kildare man allegedly found in possession of child pornography images and videos appeared at Naas District Court on September 15.

The defendant is being prosecuted for possessing the images at a County Kildare village in May 2016.

Sgt Jim Kelly said that 272 images were found along with three videos and two documents one of which was entitled How to Seduce your Little Sister. He said a number of electrical items were seized. Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that the defendannt was not aware he had pornography and is denying it.

The court was also told that when charged the defendant said he did not know he had child pornography in his possession.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly asked that reporting restrictions remain in place and a decision on this issue be left to the Circuit Court.

He said the case is “only starting its life”. He noted the defendant lives in a small community.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he had to strike a balance between protecting children with the right of the public to know.

He said he was satisfied that there is no risk of identifying any alleged injured party.

He said that if vigilantes misbehave then this is a matter for the gardaí “or me if it comes to court.”

He also said he would lift reporting restrictions unless there is a risk that an alleged victim might be identified by naming the defendant.

The defendant was returned on continuing bail to Naas Circuit Court on October 5.