Naas woman's house burgled while she walked dog

Naas garda station
A house was targeted for burlgary in Naas while the owner walked her dog.
The break-in happened at Oakfield Heights between 10.40am and 11.30am on Sunday last.
A sum of €360 cash was robbed from the house and bedroom contents were disturbed.
It’s understood that the unoccupied premises was entered and exited via a back window.
