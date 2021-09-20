Plan for new restaurant in centre of Newbridge

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been revealed for a proposed new restaurant in Newbridge.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the change of use of an existing retail unit beside Whitewater Shopping Centre.
Planners have been asked to consider the development of a new restaurant and take away at No 14 Cutlery Road.
The application was submitted earlier this month and the planning department of the local authority has a number of weeks of deliberations before making its decision.
No estimated construction value of the project was available on the industry database, Construction Information Services.
