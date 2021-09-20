NEWBRIDGE JOBS: Lily O'Briens are hiring!

General Operatives
(3-month contract)
Lily O’Brien’s are currently looking to recruit a number of General Operatives for a fixed term period to help meet seasonal demand.
Operators are required to be available for work Monday – Friday.
Shifts are available across days, evenings and nights in our chocolate production department and packing department.
The ideal candidates will possess the following skills and attributes:
A good attitude with a willingness to learn new tasks
Efficient when completing tasks and hardworking
Good hand eye coordination and attention to detail
A “can do” work ethic with excellent problem-solving skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced busy environment
Good communication skills both oral and written
Proficient in the English language
Flexible to work shifts, if required - days, evenings, nights
Please note these positions require employees to stand for the duration of their shift with
the exception of break times.
If you would like to apply, please submit your CV to HRmail@lilyobriens.ie.
Candidates will be required to participate in a telephone interview.
