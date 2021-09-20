Figures show nearly 1,000 reported domestic violence incidents in Kildare this year so far

Recent statistics from the Department of Justice show that nearly 1,000 cases of domestic violence were reported to gardaí in Kildare so far this year.

The Dept confirmed that a total of 966 incidents of domestic abuse were reported in the county in a recent report.

This makes Kildare the county with the highest number of incidents in the Garda's record of the Eastern region, which also includes Meath, Kilkenny and Carlow, Laois and Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford.

The information includes all cases this year up to September 9, and incidents may have included beaches of protection, barring or safety orders.

It is also understood that the report may also include a breach of an emergency barring order, a domestic dispute, "or any incident type, but with a recorded motive of ‘Domestic Abuse’."

In all, 24,686 incidents were reported across Ireland in the first 9 months of the year.

The highest incidence rate was in Dublin, with a total of 8,941 cases.

Galway, Limerick, Louth and Cork City all followed closely behind, with each having over 1,000 cases.

Conversely, the lowest incidence rate was in the Sligo and Leitrim region, with 471 reported cases.

The news about domestic violence rates throughout Ireland follows just after Newstalk FM revealed that, in a study conducted by the radio station, 36 percent of women said they have been followed while walking home.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or Samaritans Ireland by telephoning 116 123 (free) or by emailing jo@samaritans.ie.

You can also find a list of resources that can help you if you are suffering from domestic violence, which can happen to anyone regardless of age or sex, by clicking here — help is always at hand and there is always someone available to listen.