Search

20/09/2021

Figures show nearly 1,000 reported domestic violence incidents in Kildare this year so far

An Garda Siochana

The findings come from the Department of Justice

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Recent statistics from the Department of Justice show that nearly 1,000 cases of domestic violence were reported to gardaí in Kildare so far this year.

The Dept confirmed that a total of 966 incidents of domestic abuse were reported in the county in a recent report.

This makes Kildare the county with the highest number of incidents in the Garda's record of the Eastern region, which also includes Meath, Kilkenny and Carlow, Laois and Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford.

The information includes all cases this year up to September 9, and incidents may have included beaches of protection, barring or safety orders.

It is also understood that the report may also include a breach of an emergency barring order, a domestic dispute, "or any incident type, but with a recorded motive of ‘Domestic Abuse’."

In all, 24,686 incidents were reported across Ireland in the first 9 months of the year.

The highest incidence rate was in Dublin, with a total of 8,941 cases.

Galway, Limerick, Louth and Cork City all followed closely behind, with each having over 1,000 cases.

Conversely, the lowest incidence rate was in the Sligo and Leitrim region, with 471 reported cases.

The news about domestic violence rates throughout Ireland follows just after Newstalk FM revealed that, in a study conducted by the radio station, 36 percent of women said they have been followed while walking home.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or Samaritans Ireland by telephoning 116 123 (free) or by emailing jo@samaritans.ie.

You can also find a list of resources that can help you if you are suffering from domestic violence, which can happen to anyone regardless of age or sex, by clicking here — help is always at hand and there is always someone available to listen.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media