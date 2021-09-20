One Kildare town to face water outage this Wednesday

Water outage
One Kildare town is set to face a water outage later this week.
Kildare County Council have confirmed that essential Maintenance will be carried out at Abbey Street, Naas on Wednesday September 22.
It added that water supply to Abbey Street, Moatville Apartments, Abbey Bridge and surrounding areas will be affected from 9am until 6pm.
