Garda alert after teenager (14) missing for four days

Calvin O'Connor
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Calvin O’Connor. Calvin was last seen in the Bluebell area of Dublin 12 on the 16th September 2021.
Calvin is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with short brown hair.
When last see Calvin was wearing a red t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
