Kildare road to be closed for two days, Kildare County Council confirm

The soon-to-be closed road is located in Newbridge
Kildare County Council have confirmed that a road will soon be closed for two days.
In association with Irish Water, KCC gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the Ballymany Road (R-445-30) from Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at Ballymany Road
to Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at Moorfield Crossroads, Newbridge.
This will be done to facilitate wastewater connection works.
The works will commence 7am Monday October 11 to 7pm Wednesday October 13.
Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána, while emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.
Southbound vehicles travelling on Ballymany Road will be diverted onto Green Road and then diverted onto the R413 Road. Vehicles will be directed north back towards Newbridge where they will reach the end of the diversion.
The reverse will apply in the opposite direction.
