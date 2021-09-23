Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 23

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Deegan

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of the Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare.Ex C.Q.M.S., Cavalry Core and proud member of the UN vets. Peacefully, with family at his side. Brother of the late Ciss, Pat, Rose and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, children Mona, Sue, John, Cathy and Noel, sons-in-law Declan, George and Norman, daughter in law Orna, grandchildren Sophie, Daniel, Alex, Clay, Niamh, Sarah, Chloe, Robbie and Tiergan, sister Geraldine, brother Albert, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bobby Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Christopher (Red) Dreelan

Weston, Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



Dreelan, Christopher (Red), Weston, Lucan, Co. Dublin and late of St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, September 20th 2021, suddenly. Beloved son of the late Cissie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Laura, grandchildren Leah, Christine, Dominic, Aaron and Jack, sisters Anne, Marie, Biddy and Trish, brothers Tommy, Mick and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Christopher's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathcoffey on Monday at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. The church will be limited in capacity to 50%.

Christopher's Funeral Cortége will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathcoffey on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Christine Hurst (née Clifford)

Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town, Kildare / Kilcullen, Kildare



Formerly of Mile Mill, Kilcullen. Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia, grandchildren Louise and Andrew and their partners Darragh and Orla, her adored great grand sons Cían and Rí, her brother Andy, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christine Rest In Peace

The numbers at the Mass are limited, in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Wednesday (22nd September) from 5pm with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. A private family cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium , Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Christine's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The death has occurred of Ciarán Lotz

The Barn Lodge, Monavullen, Oulart, Wexford / Leixlip, Kildare

Ciarán Lotz

Ciarán Lotz, The Barn Lodge, Monavullen, Oulart, Gorey, Co.Wexford and formerly Leixlip, Co.Kildare. Peacefully, on 21st Sept. 2021, surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his forever loving wife Fiona (Burke), his adored children Jonah, Milly and Saul, sisters Jenna and Chelsea, brothers Christopher and Andre, the Lotz Family, South Africa, the Burke family, Leixlip, the Kirby family, Celbridge and his wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday (24th Sept) from 3-7pm. Funeral arriving to St Patrick's Church, Oulart, on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, for Cremation Service at 1.45pm.

For those unable to attend, a link to view the Mass will be published here on Thursday. The Cremation service can be viewed by clicking on the following link:Victorian Chapel Webcam

Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the "Condolences" link below. No flowers, please.

The death has occurred of William (Liam) (Willie) O'Mara

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Stillorgan, Dublin

William (Liam) (Willie) O'Mara

O'Mara, William (Liam) (Willie), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Merville Avenue, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, September 21st 2021, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Steven, Darren and Robert, daughter-in-law Sorcha, grandchildren Cúán, Aoibhinn, Amy and Oisín, sisters Imelda and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, William's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane on Monday at 10am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view William's Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

William's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.



The death has occurred of Kevin BYRNE

Churchtown, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



BYRNE, Kevin, (Churchtown/formerly Ballymore Eustace), September 19, 2021, peacefully in the loving nursing care of St. James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie. He will be sadly missed by his sister Celeine, brother Cormac, sisters-in-law Kay, Mary and Carmen, brothers-in-law Paul, John (Costello) and John (O’Carroll), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends from around the world. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Back Lane Night Shelter.

Rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, 23 September, 2021 to St. Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the Glasnevin Cemetery. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50%, but the Mass can be viewed at this link https://youtu.be/t4LjTu-0nZ8. House private.