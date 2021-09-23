Search

23/09/2021

LATEST: Aggravated burglary in Newbridge town

Court - Smashed garda patrol car outside Portlaoise courthouse

FILE PHOTO

Newbridge gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which happened in the town on Monday.

The incident took place in the early afternoon in the Rosconnell area. 

Two men entered a house at around 2pm and one was armed with a knife. 

A struggle later ensued with the occupant of the property. 

One of the men fled on an electric scooter while the other ran away on foot.

In law, an aggravated burglary is defined as breaking into a property armed with a weapon and typically involve break-ins where the occupants are at home and are threatened or put in fear in some way.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on the 20th September 2021 in Newbridge, Co. Kildare at 2.02pm.

"A number of items were taken from the scene.

"No medical treatment was sought at the scene.

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Kildare cousins recognised as Unsung Heroes

MACE Regional Manager, Liam Attridge, presenting Aoibhe Lawlor and Amy Lewis, the MACE Community Child and Youth Unsung Heroes, with their cheque for €1,000. The MACE Unsung Heroes initiative

Home

Kildare cousins recognised as Unsung Heroes

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media