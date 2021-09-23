Search

23/09/2021

Naas court hears man struck wife and smashed TV on floor

Kildare man charged with attempt to give prisoner heroin in Naas Courthouse

FILE PHOTO

A man appeared in Naas District Court on September 22 facing charges of assaulting his partner and smashing a TV on the floor.

Judge Desmond Zaidan ruled that the defendant cannot be named to protect the identity of his partner and children.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence that during the alleged incident on March 25 last year, the man struck his partner on her nose. He then lifted a TV and smashed on the floor of the home.

Photographs were produced of the alleged incident and the court was told that substantial damage was caused to property.

Judge Zaidan commented: "The alleged criminal damage caused a mess and the whole room was trashed."

Sgt Jacob said gardaí were called to the alleged incident and observed the aftermath of a violent domestic disturbance.

Judge Zaidan said he was satisfied the alleged incident was very serious and he refused jurisdiction in the District Court which means a trial will take place in the Circuit Court. 

He then made an order of reporting restrictions on the case to protect the identity of the partner, and the children who witnessed the alleged incident.

Judge Zaidan added to the defendant: "You are presumed innocent but I want to protect the alleged victims."

The case was adjourned to February 16 for the preparation of a book of evidence.

