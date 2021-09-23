People being hired for new retail store in Naas

FILE PHOTO
DIY giant Screwfix is currently hiring for positions at its new Naas store.
To date, Screwfix has 18 stores open in the Republic of Ireland and plans the addition of 11 more this year.
As well as Naas, Screwfix is currently hiring for positions such as Branch Manager, Assistant Manager, Retail Supervisor and Retail Assistant.
Other new stores are planned in in Cork, Castlebar, Ashbourne, Limerick and Dublin.
John Mewett, Screwfix CEO, said; “The growing demand for convenience has led to the opening of more stores to help our busy customers get their jobs done.
"We know that time is money for our customers and our new stores in Ireland will not only enable us to provide our customers with added convenience and certainty, but also allows us to provide even more job opportunities for local communities.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.