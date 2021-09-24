Suspect sought over Kildare burglary in which intruder went into victim's bedroom

Evofit image of the suspect
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Celbridge on the afternoon of May 8 last.
The victim was in her bedroom when she heard noises coming from downstairs.
The suspect came up the stairs and entered the victim’s bedroom.
Upon discovering the victim the suspect turned around and ran outside to a Honda CRV jeep that was waiting for him.
No items were taken during the incident.
Description of suspect: Male, tall, 20 years old approx., black curly hair and a long face. He wore dark blue clothing.
Gardaí at Leixlip Garda Station are investigating, contact: (01) 666 7800
