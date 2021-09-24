"You're a man, not a child" - Judge tells defendant in Naas court

Judge Desmond Zaidan
A son who breached a protection order taken out by his parents was given a stern warning at Naas District Court on September 22 last.
Judge Desmond Zaidan heart that the young man came to his parents' house and threatened to beat them up.
Judge Zaidan said to the young man: "You should be helping your parents and not causing them grief.
"You are over 18, if you are not happy with the rules you can move out.
"Nobody is forcing you to stay in the house. You're a man, not a child. You can't have it both ways."
Judge Zaidan adjourned the case until February 24 for an in camera hearing.
