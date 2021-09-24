Kildare County Council presents Women and Diversity in Local Govt Panel Discussion

Kildare County Council (KCC) will present an online panel discussion featuring a panel of leaders from many aspects of local government and political life.



"Women and Diversity in Local Government" will be hosted by Professor Mary Corcoran of Maynooth University.

According to a statement from KCC: "The discussions will explore many inspiring careers as well as the challenges and opportunities of starting or sustaining a career in local government. "

It added: "As Ireland works towards balanced participation and representation in political life, our panel will discuss access to opportunities for aspiring leaders, students or anybody unsure about how to approach a career in Local Government."

Professor Corcoran will be in discussion with an expert panel comprising of:

Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, Cathaoirleach and Mayor of Kildare, Kildare County Council

Cllr Angela Feeney, Member of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Committee

Cllr Chris Pender, Deputy Mayor of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Committee

Caitriona Gleeson, CEO, Women for Election

Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive, Kildare County Council

Celina Barrett, Chief Fire Officer, Kildare County Council

Audience members can submit questions for an individual panel member, or for collective discussion by the panel, in advance of the event by emailing members@kildarecoco.ie.

KCC also wish to inform the public that it may not be possible for all questions to be addressed during the course of the one hour panel event.

The panel discussion will be hosted online, via Vimeo webinar on Wednesday October 13, from 11am – 12pm.

Those interested in attending can register now via the following link: https://bit.ly/2XPK4Zk.