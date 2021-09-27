Search

27/09/2021

Naas house prices jump by 5.1% in three months

Property

Naas house prices jump by 5.1% in three months

House prices continue to rise in Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The price of an average house in Naas is  now 5.1% dearer than it was three months ago.

According to a survey undertaken by an estate agent firm, prices across County Kildare have increased - but  by a smaller amount.

The cost of an average second-hand three-bed semi in County Kildare rose by 3.4% to €307,500.

The 5.1% hike in Naas residential property prices brings the average price of a house in the county town to €310,000.

Read more Kildare news

And prices in Newbridge rose 4% to €260,000.

The average price in Maynooth rose 3.1% to €335,000 this quarter, with average Celbridge prices rising 1.6% to €325,000.

“We are seeing limited stock come to the market, but bidding has settled somewhat this quarter,” said Brian Farrell of REA Brophy Farrell, Newbridge.

Average house prices nationally have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by over double the growth experienced in the major cities.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 4.1% over the past three months to €264,056 – representing an annual increase of 12%.

County Donegal experienced the sharpest price rise (8.4%) while County Longford is at the other end of the scale with a relatively modest hike of 1.4%.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media