Naas house prices jump by 5.1% in three months

The price of an average house in Naas is now 5.1% dearer than it was three months ago.

According to a survey undertaken by an estate agent firm, prices across County Kildare have increased - but by a smaller amount.

The cost of an average second-hand three-bed semi in County Kildare rose by 3.4% to €307,500.

The 5.1% hike in Naas residential property prices brings the average price of a house in the county town to €310,000.

Read more Kildare news

And prices in Newbridge rose 4% to €260,000.

The average price in Maynooth rose 3.1% to €335,000 this quarter, with average Celbridge prices rising 1.6% to €325,000.

“We are seeing limited stock come to the market, but bidding has settled somewhat this quarter,” said Brian Farrell of REA Brophy Farrell, Newbridge.

Average house prices nationally have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by over double the growth experienced in the major cities.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 4.1% over the past three months to €264,056 – representing an annual increase of 12%.

County Donegal experienced the sharpest price rise (8.4%) while County Longford is at the other end of the scale with a relatively modest hike of 1.4%.