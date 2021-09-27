Electricity outage in Maynooth, local councillor confirms

Power will not be restored until around 6pm
An electricity outage is currently affecting Maynooth, a local councillor has confirmed.
Social Democrats Cllr Nuala Killeen took to Twitter to confirm the news: "Major electricity outage in most of Maynooth affecting Manor Mils Main Street Aldi #Maynooth."
Major electricity outage in most of Maynooth affecting— Councillor NualaKilleen (@Fionnuala____) September 26, 2021
Manor Mils
Main Street
Aldi#Maynooth#electricityoutage
Cllr Killeen added in a follow-up tweet that power will not be restored until around 6pm.
