BREAKING: Devastating fire engulfs Midlands plant

Gardaí and the Offaly Fire Service are asking the public to avoid the area surrounding the Glenisk plant in Killeigh - about 20km from Portarlington - as they deal with a large fire at the site.

In a statement to the Offaly Express, the Offaly Fire & Rescue Service said it was still dealing with what it called "a substantial fire at Glenisk Organic Dairy in Newtown, Killeigh, Co Offaly."

They said the fire which is sending thick black smoke into the air around Killeigh has "resulted in damage to the plant."

Fire Brigade units from Tullamore, Edenderry, Clara and Portarlington are in attendance and 34 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, according to a spokesperson.

"The area should be avoided by the public while firefighting operations continue," the spokesperson from Offaly Fire & Rescue added.

In advice to residents in the vicinity, they said: "The public in the surrounding area are advised to remain indoors and close windows and doors."

Gardaí have also confirmed that they are attending the scene. The road between Killeigh and Annaharvey is closed as firefighting efforts continue.

It's understood a number of staff members have been treated for smoke inhalation but no further injuries have yet been reported. Gardaí are also asking people to avoid the area.