27/09/2021

Kildare PPN calling for members for Housing Linkage Group

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Kildare Public Participation Network (PPN) is calling for members of the public to join its Housing Linkage Group.

Kildare PPN has said that it currently has two representatives on the Housing SPC with Kildare County Council.

It said on Twitter: "We are now putting a Linkage group in place to bring together like minded people who will help progress this issue & have a positive impact in Kildare."

The group added that anyone interested in joining should contact Declan Nolan at declanppn@gmail.com.

