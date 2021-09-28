Plans for new restaurant close to Whitewater Shopping Centre

Plans have been revealed for a proposed new restaurant in Newbridge.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the change of use of an existing retail unit close to Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Planners have been asked to consider the development of a new restaurant and take away at No 14, Cutlery Road.

The application was submitted earlier this month and the planning department of the local authority has a number of weeks of deliberations before making its decision.

No estimated construction value of the project is available.

Cutlery Road Apartment Block

Meanwhile a five-storey apartment block is also being planned at the end of Cutlery Road.

Under the proposals by Ascot Construction Ltd, an existing three-storey vacant office building will be demolished.

The designs feature a five-storey apartment building comprising 12 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units.

Also included are car parking spaces and bicycle stores.

Special needs classroom

Elsewhere, permission has been granted to St. Conleth’s Infant School & St Conleth & Mary’s Primary School for an additional special needs classroom.

The submitted designs include a layout reconfiguration to the existing boiler and staff room, demolition of a boiler chimney and a reconstruction of the existing dividing wall.



