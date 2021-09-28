Search

28/09/2021

Man arrested in Naas after coughing repeatedly at gardaí

South Main Street, Naas

Paul O'Meara

editor@kildarepost.com

A man who coughed repeatedly at Naas gardaí was arrested in the town.

The gardaí were assisting a member of the public at South Main Street on September 21 when the man started coughing and became abusive.

The incident happened at 11.20pm.

The 37 year old local man was given a warning and was detained after he resisted arrest.

