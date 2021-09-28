Kildare Gardaí stop motorist who was FOUR times over the drinking limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Garda officers in Kildare have stopped a motorist who was four times over the drinking limit.
The announcement was made on the Garda Traffic Twitter account, who detailed that Clane Gardaí were on patrol when they saw this motorist driving erratically.
They were stopped and after a roadside breath test, it was discovered that the motorist had 86 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
It has been confirmed that the motorist in question has since been arrested, with proceedings to follow soon.
