Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 29

The death has occurred of Marie Keane (née Meredith)

1376 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare



Suddenly, at her residence. Loving sister of the late Denis (Dinny) (recently deceased). Deeply regretted by her loving family Elaine, T.J. and Mairead, grandchildren Brooke, Madison, Oran, Fionn and Eilidh, sons-in-law Ger and Pat, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers Dominic and Charlie, sisters Rita, Sinead and Judy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday at 10am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Martin Brennan

32 Greenhills, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Bridget and father of the late John-Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Anthony, Timmy, Joseph, Michael and Martin, brother Joe, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (29th September). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am (Church limited to 50% capacity). The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Costello

Henry Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



Late of Brisbane, Australia. Peacefully, in Australia surrounded by his wife and his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Robyn, children Shane, Jacqui, Lee, Joanne, Stephen, Susan, Nevada, Clayton, Jason and Cody, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sisters Mary, Rosaleen and Beatrice, brothers Matt and Hugh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace.

Joe's funeral will take place at a later date in Australia.

The death has occurred of Bill DEVERILL

Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Bill Deverill, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Abbeylands, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, in the arms of his family, following an illness bravely borne, in Waterford University Hospital, on September 28th, 2021.

Beloved husband and best friend of Martha, adored father of Frances, Madeleine and Anna, most loved GaGa of Brianna, Sadhbh, Holly and Lilly and cherished brother of Pat and late sister Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael and Eamonn, brother, nephew Sean, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Bill Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11.30am in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin and will be followed by burial afterwards in the Sleaty New Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Capacity of The Holy Cross Church is limited to 50%.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Mills

Rathernan, Kilmeague, Kildare



Mills, William (Willie), Rathernan, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, September 28th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late James and Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Tom and Jason, sisters Mary, Sheila, Ann, Bridget, Liz, Kathleen, Mag, Joney and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Willie's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 12pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Willie's Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Willie will be reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines whilst attending the reposing. Willie's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at approx. 11:30am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 12pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.