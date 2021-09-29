Two vehicles seized at garda checkpoint in Kildare

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Two vehicles were recently seized at a garda checkpoint in Kildare, the Garda Traffic account on Twitter has confirmed.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Newbridge recently when they seized two cars.
One driver was an unaccompanied Learner with no L-Plates, while the other had no insurance.
Both drivers were issued Fixed Charge Penalty Notices.
