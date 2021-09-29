Search

29/09/2021

Kildare Town area has highest level of Covid-19 infections - according to latest figures

Free walk-in Covid testing centre opens in Naas on Friday

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Kildare Town local electoral area (LEA) which has a population of over 25,000 people has the highest Covid-19 rate in the county.

Newbridge has had the biggest concentration of infections for several weeks but has now been overtaken by the neighbouring town southbound along the M7.

Kildare Town saw 135 confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 525.3 for the two-week period up to September 20.
This level represents an increase of over 35% on the average national Covid-19 rate of 390 per 100,000.

Naas was next highest in County Kildare with 185 confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 472.8.

In Newbridge there were 154 confirmed Cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 434.

In Clane, there were 121confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 425.5.

In Maynooth, there were 111 confirmed cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 373.4 while in Leixlip there were 46 cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 290.

In Celbridge, there were 56 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 258.9 while in Athy there were 79 cases with a rate per 100,000 of 297.
The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan reiterated at the weekend that full vaccination is the best way of protecting against the virus.
He said: “At this point in the pandemic, we are all very familiar with the public health advice that will continue to keep us safe, both in school and as we take part in all of the other hobbies and activities that are available to us.
“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19.
“If vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open
windows and ventilate indoor spaces.

Action

“The most important action to take is - if you display symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, fatigue, headache, or sore throat - isolate and contact your GP who will advise if you need to arrange a test.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media