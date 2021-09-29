Overcrowding at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are 11 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
This means it's the second most overcrowded facility in the eastern region, after the Mater Hospital where 18 people are being treated on trolleys.
In Portlaoise Hospital there are six people on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 14.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.