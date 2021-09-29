Eadestown teenagers spurred into learning first responder training after seeing football star collapse on pitch

A ladies football team in Eadestown GAA were spurred into action to undergo a course in cardiac first responder training after they witnessed Danish football star Christian Eriksen collapse during a Euro 2020 game in June.

In a dramatic incident that made world headlines, Eriksen was given treatment on the pitch and taken to hospital and discharged six days later.

Members of Eadestown under 16 ladies football team saw the incident on TV and decided to take the time to train and qualify in a Cardiac First Responder course. Coach Seán Cahill said: “The girls were very moved by the incident involving Christian Eriksen and it opened up a big debate about the issue. They decided themselves to train in this life skill so that they could help each other if something similar happened during a game.

“They can also use these new skills in other teams they are involved in. "And of course even in their own day-to-day lives, these skills are very useful if a situation should ever arise that they are needed.”

The girls contributed some of the cost of the one-day course which was also part-funded by team sponsors ISAS.

Photo shows members of the Eadestown under 16 ladies football panel with their certificates alongside Conor Flynn of sponsors ISAS and team coach Seán Cahill.

PHOTO: AISHLING CONWAY