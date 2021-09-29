Sudden water outage confirmed by Kildare County Council

Pic: Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council have confirmed that a sudden water outage has occurred in the county.
The council have said: "Due to a Burst in Simmonstown Park, Celbridge, water will be off tomorrow, 30th September 2021 from 9am till 5pm."
It added that a total of 16 houses in Simmonstown Park Estate will be affected by the outage.
